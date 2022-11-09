Biden plans to lay out 'red lines,' not make concessions to China's Xi















WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are and resolve areas of conflict, including over self-governed Taiwan.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese











