1 minute read
Biden raised genocide and forced labor with Xi, White House says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden raised genocide and forced labor issues with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in their phone call earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.