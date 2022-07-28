Biden raised genocide and forced labor with Xi, White House says

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to staff in the Rose Garden as he returns from COVID-19 isolation to work in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden raised genocide and forced labor issues with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in their phone call earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper

