Biden raised issue of export controls on China with Japan's Kishida -U.S. official















WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held "very productive" talks on semiconductor-related export controls on China when they met last week.

Campbell told a Center for Strategic and International Studies event that Biden had raised the issue.

Japan's Ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita said at the same event that both sides were looking forward to making progress on the semiconductor issue in coming weeks.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chris Reese











