Biden to request $11.7 bln in Ukraine aid, $22.4 bln for COVID relief
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budgetary support to Ukraine as it fights against Russia's invasion, the White House said on Friday.
The emergency funding request will also include $2 billion to address the impact of Russia's war on U.S. energy supplies, and $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential surge in cases in the fall, Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), wrote in blog post.
