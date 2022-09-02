Biden to request $11.7 bln in Ukraine aid, $22.4 bln for COVID relief

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, U.S., September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budgetary support to Ukraine as it fights against Russia's invasion, the White House said on Friday.

The emergency funding request will also include $2 billion to address the impact of Russia's war on U.S. energy supplies, and $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential surge in cases in the fall, Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), wrote in blog post.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.