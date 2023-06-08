Biden said NATO allies need to discuss candidates for secretary general

U.S. President Biden and British Prime Minister Sunak hold joint news conference at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden answers a question during a joint news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday it remains to be seen whether it's time for a British secretary general of NATO, adding that the organization's allies need to discuss candidates for the leadership role.

During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House, Biden was asked if it's time for a British NATO secretary general. He responded: "Maybe."

Sunak had been expected to try to win Biden's backing for defense minister Ben Wallace's bid to become the next NATO chief.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Jasper Ward; editing by Tim Ahmann

