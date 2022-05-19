Biden, Saudi crown prince may meet for first time as soon as next month - CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) hold a joint news conference after a day of meetings at the White House, in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman could meet for the first time as soon as next month, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources.

Biden administration officials are in talks with the Saudis about arranging a potential in-person meeting while Biden is overseas next month, the report added.

U.S.-Saudi ties have been strained by Biden's decisions last year to curtail U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen and to publish intelligence that the crown prince, who is the kingdom's de facto ruler, approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

