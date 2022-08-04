Biden says basketball star Griner's sentencing in Russian trial is "unacceptable"

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the sentencing of basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drugs charges in Russia was "unacceptable" and called on Moscow to release her immediately.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said a statement.

"It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

