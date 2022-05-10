1 minute read
Biden says discussing dropping US trade tariffs on China
WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday discussions are ongoing about potentially dropping U.S. trade tariffs on China that were imposed by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.
"We're discussing that right now," Biden told reporters after a speech about inflation. "I'm telling you, we're discussing it, and no decision has been made on it."
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
