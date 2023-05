WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would speak with China's President Xi Jinping, but did not say when.

"Whether it's soon or not, we will be meeting," Biden said in answer to reporters questions before his departure to Japan for a G7 meeting.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Doina Chiacu











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.