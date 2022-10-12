Biden says he doesn't think Putin will use a tactical nuclear weapon















WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN during an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he did not think Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine.

Biden, asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper how realistic he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, responded: "Well, I don’t think he will."

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Caitlin Webber











