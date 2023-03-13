Biden says he intends to visit Northern Ireland for peace anniversary

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, in San Diego, California U.S. March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis















SAN DIEGO, California, March 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaking alongside Joe Biden, said on Monday he had invited the U.S. president to visit Northern Ireland for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April, and Biden said he intended to go.

The two leaders spoke to reporters in San Diego, California, where they unveiled plans to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Leslie Adler











