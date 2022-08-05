Biden says he is hopeful on Griner, working hard for her release

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said his administration was working hard to secure jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's release from Russia and was hopeful.

"I'm hopeful. We're working hard," he told reporters at the White House after Moscow said it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

