Biden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishid (not pictured) after their bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan and that the United States stands with other nations to make sure China cannot use force in Taiwan.

He added that China is flirting with danger in Taiwan by flying close to the island.

(This story corrects to fix headline)

Reporting by Tokyo bureau, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill

