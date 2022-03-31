Biden says Putin seems to be self-isolating

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the head of the Republic of Ingushetia Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be self-isolating in Russia and may have fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers.

"He seems to be self-isolated and there's some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers," Biden said without citing evidence. "But I don't want to put too much stock in that at this time."

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

