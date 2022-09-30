Biden says Putin's actions on Ukraine are sign he's struggling

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Jewish New Year, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine are a sign he is struggling and warned Russia that the United States will defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Biden said the United States and its allies will not be intimidated by Putin.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

