Biden says Russia's Putin has resorted to brutalizing Ukrainians















WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "in an incredibly difficult position" and is resorting to brutalizing Ukrainian citizens.

"I think Vladimir Putin finds himself in an incredibly difficult position and what it reflects to me is it seems his only tool available to him is to brutalize individual citizens in Ukraine to try to intimidate them into capitulating," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Andrea Shalal; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Caitlin Webber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.