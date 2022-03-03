Skip to main content
Biden says UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia highlights global unity

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Yellowjacket Union during his visit to the University of Wisconsin-Superior, in Superior, Wisconsin, U.S. March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United Nations General Assembly's vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine "demonstrates the extent of global outrage at Russia's horrific assault on a sovereign neighbor and showcases unprecedented global unity." read more

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

