Biden says UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia highlights global unity
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United Nations General Assembly's vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine "demonstrates the extent of global outrage at Russia's horrific assault on a sovereign neighbor and showcases unprecedented global unity." read more
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
