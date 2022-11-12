Biden says U.S. pact with ASEAN will tackle 'biggest issues of our time'

U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted upon his arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport to attend the 2022 ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the United States and the ASEAN bloc will help to tackle "the biggest issues of our time".

Biden in remarks at a summit of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia said the agreement would help build "an Indo-Pacific that's free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure."

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks