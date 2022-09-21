Biden says U.S. and UK are committed to protecting Good Friday agreement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and U.S. President Joe Biden hold a bilateral meeting as they attend the 77th U.N. General Assembly, in New York, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States and Britain are committed to protecting the agreement that ended conflict in Northern Ireland.

"We both are committed to protecting the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. I'm looking forward to hearing what's on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate," Biden told Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss ahead of bilateral talks between the two on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting.

(Removes erroneous letter from lead paragraph)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.