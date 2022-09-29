Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russia claims on Ukraine















WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as Moscow prepared to annex some occupied areas of Ukraine.

Speaking to Pacific island leaders, Biden denounced referendums that pro-Russian forces conducted in areas of Ukraine as an "absolute sham," saying, "The results were manufactured in Moscow."

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland











