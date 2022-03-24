1 minute read
Biden says US would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that if Russia were to use chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, the United States would respond.
"We would respond, we would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said at a news conference in Brussels.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.