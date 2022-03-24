Skip to main content
Biden says US would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a North Atlantic Council meeting during a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that if Russia were to use chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, the United States would respond.

"We would respond, we would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said at a news conference in Brussels.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul

