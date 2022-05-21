Biden signs Ukraine funding bill

U.S. President Joe Biden listens during a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-youl (not pictured) at the People's House in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bill to provide nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of efforts to boost military support over Russia's invasion, the White House said. read more

Biden, who is in Seoul for his first summit with new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, also signed a bill aimed at improving access to baby formula, the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

