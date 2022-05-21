1 minute read
Biden signs Ukraine funding bill
May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bill to provide nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of efforts to boost military support over Russia's invasion, the White House said. read more
Biden, who is in Seoul for his first summit with new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, also signed a bill aimed at improving access to baby formula, the White House said.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Andrew Heavens
