1 minute read
Biden and South Africa's Ramaphosa to hold talks at White House on Sept. 16
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa will hold talks at the White House on Sept. 16 to discuss trade, investment, climate and energy, the White House said on Thursday.
"The two Presidents will reaffirm the importance of our enduring partnership, and discuss our work together to address regional and global challenges," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.