Skip to main content

World

Biden to speak at the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York on Sept 21

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will travel to New York on Sept. 21 and deliver remarks at the 76th U.N. General assembly, the White House said on Monday.

The meeting of world leaders is shaping up to be a hybrid event of in-person speeches and video statements as global vaccination rates vary and the spread of COVID-19 variants sparks concern.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:07 PM UTC

Donors pledge $1.1 billion for 'collapsing' Afghanistan

Donors have pledged more than $1.1 billion to help Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Islamist Taliban took power, and foreign aid has dried up, raising the spectre of a mass exodus.

World
U.S. still prepared to engage with North Korea after missile test
World
Canada's Trudeau sought an election he risks losing with only a week to go
World
Explainer: The Canadian federal election: what has happened and what is at stake
World
Blinken says U.S. will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan's future