Biden to speak with Britain's Johnson on Ukraine on Monday - U.S. official

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One, in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will speak on Monday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a White House official said, as Biden seeks to rally international unity against a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The call was expected to take place at 12:30 p.m. EST/1730 GMT, the official said.

Reporting By Steve Holland

