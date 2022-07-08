Biden tells Japan's PM of outrage at Abe's assassination

U.S. President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence in memory of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, as Japan's Ambassador to the U.S. Tomita Koji stands by during Biden's visit to the ambassador's residence in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a call on Friday of his outrage at the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

"President Biden called Prime Minister Kishida of Japan today to express his outrage, sadness and deep condolences on the tragic and violent shooting death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech

