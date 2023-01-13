Biden tells Kishida U.S. strongly supports defense of Japan

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he welcomes Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst















WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and told him that the United States strongly supports the defense of Japan.

In their Oval Office meeting, Biden also thanked Kishida for strong leadership in working closely on technology and economic issues.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by David Brunnstrom











