Biden thanks S.Korea for joining sanctions against Russia -Blue House
SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter of thanks to South Korean President Moon Jae-in for joining financial sanctions and export controls against Russia, saying the move sent a strong message of support for Ukraine, Moon's office said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
