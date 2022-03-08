Biden thanks S.Korea for joining sanctions against Russia -Blue House

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto to discuss "Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter of thanks to South Korean President Moon Jae-in for joining financial sanctions and export controls against Russia, saying the move sent a strong message of support for Ukraine, Moon's office said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

