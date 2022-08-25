1 minute read
Biden to travel to New York Sept. 18-20 for U.N. General Assembly, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to New York Sept. 18-20 to participate in a session of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Thursday.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler
