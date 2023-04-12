Biden, UK PM Sunak hope Northern Ireland institutions will be restored soon - statement

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Britain's PM Rishi Sunak in Belfast
US President Joe Biden (L) reacts as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast on April 12, 2023, as part of a four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement". Paul Faith/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed their "sincere hope" that political institutions in Northern Ireland will be restored as soon as possible, according to a British readout of their meeting in Belfast.

"The Prime Minister and President Biden both expressed their sincere hope that the institutions in Northern Ireland will be restored as soon as possible," the statement released by the British government said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Biden for the role the US people and businesses have played in Northern Ireland's prosperity."

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next