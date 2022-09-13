Biden: Ukraine has made progress, hard to tell if war at turning point

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks outside a polling station after voting in the Delaware primary, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., September 13, 2022.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 13, (Reuters) - Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war, he said: "The question is unanswerable. It’s hard to tell. It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul."

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

