Biden: U.S. to work with Finland, Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to shared security

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States would work with Finland and Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to their shared security while the two countries' NATO membership is being considered.

Biden said in a statement that he strongly supports Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO which he said would "further strengthen our defense cooperation and benefit the entire Transatlantic Alliance."

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Paul Grant

