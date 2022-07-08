Biden to visit Japan embassy following ex-PM Abe's death

A Japanese flag is seen as people pray next to tributes laid at the site where late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, near Yamato-Saidaiji station in Nara, western Japan, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will visit the Japanese embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book after Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down on Friday.

He also said he tried to call Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who he called "a very solid guy," adding "Japan is a very, very stable ally."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.