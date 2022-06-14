Biden to visit Saudi Arabia on July 15-16, Saudi state news agency reports

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the signage ceremony of the H.R. 3525, the "Commission To Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act" at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia on July 15-16 where he will meet Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to attend a summit with other leaders of Gulf Arab states as well as Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Jordan's King Abdullah, state news agency SPA reported.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens

