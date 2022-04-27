1 minute read
Biden to visit South Korea and Japan in May, White House says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan from May 20 to May 24 and hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts, the White House said on Wednesday.
"In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States," the White House said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.