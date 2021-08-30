Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Sept 1

1 minute read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their talks at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine August 22, 2021. Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said in a statement.

"This visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and David Morgan; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 12:24 AM UTC

Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Sept 1

U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said in a statement.

World
U.S. strikes at Islamic State militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end
World
First group of Afghan refugees arrives in Kosovo for temporary shelter
World
North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor, IAEA says
World
German CDU candidate struggles to revive flagging fortunes