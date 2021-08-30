Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Sept 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their talks at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine August 22, 2021. Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said in a statement.

"This visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and David Morgan; Editing by Tom Hogue

