Biden welcomed to Saudi Arabia by governor of Mecca region

Governor of Mecca, Prince Khaled al-Faisal al-Saud receives U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was welcomed on Friday on arrival in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah by the regional governor, at the start of a visit to the kingdom that is part of a Middle East tour, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya reported.

Biden was greeted by Prince Khalid al-Faisal, the governor of Mecca province, where the Red Sea port city of Jeddah is located. Other people in the Saudi greeting party including the Saudi ambassador to the United States, Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Aziz el Yaakoubi, Maha El Dahan and Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans

