Biden will attend a summit for ASEAN leaders on May 13

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while hosting a Cinco de Mayo reception at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will attend a summit for leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the U.S. State Department on Friday, May 13.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington

