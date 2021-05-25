Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

WorldBiden will discuss Ukraine and Belarus during Biden-Putin meeting -Psaki

Nandita Bose
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss Belarus' forced landing of a Ryanair plane and the detention of an opposition activist during next month's summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Psaki said Biden also plans to discuss Ukraine during the summit. read more

Republican lawmakers have criticized Biden for agreeing to meet the Russian leader despite his provocative behavior in the region. Psaki said the criticism was misguided.

"The president of the United States is not afraid to stand up to our adversaries and use a moment of in-person diplomacy to convey areas where he has concern and look for areas of opportunity to work together in areas where we have mutual agreement," Psaki said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 6:52 PM UTCAirlines re-route to avoid Belarus, opposition says journalist beaten

Airlines re-routed flights to avoid Belarus's airspace on Tuesday and Belarusian planes faced a possible ban from Europe, as international outrage mounted over Minsk forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist on board.

WorldMother of detained Belarus blogger's girlfriend hopes for a miracle
WorldBlinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate
WorldGeorge Floyd's family urges U.S. police reform on anniversary of his death
WorldBiden, Putin to meet on June 16 amid disagreements