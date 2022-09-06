Biden will not declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism - White House

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has made a final decision against designating Russia as a state sponsor of terror, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.

The designation of Russia as state sponsor of terror could delay food exports and jeopardize deals to move goods through the Black Sea, Jean-Pierre said.

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

