Biden will speak later today with Britain's new prime minister Truss

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street Number 10, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will speak later today with Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss, who won a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday.

She won after a nearly two-months long contest that was triggered by Boris Johnson's resignation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.