Biden will speak later today with Britain's new prime minister Truss
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will speak later today with Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss, who won a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday.
She won after a nearly two-months long contest that was triggered by Boris Johnson's resignation.
Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw
