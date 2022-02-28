Biden, world leaders discussed imposing 'severe costs and consequences' on Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden discussed with world leaders during a conference call on Monday efforts to further impose "severe costs and consequences" on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

The leaders also discussed maintaining global economic stability, including with regard to energy prices, the White House said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Chris Reese

