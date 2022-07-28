Biden, Xi float face-to-face meeting and hold 'honest' talks on Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden holds virtual talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2022. The White House/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a possible face-to-face meeting and engaged in "direct and honest" talks about Taiwan in a Thursday call, a senior Biden administration official said.

Briefing reporters on the call between the leaders later on Thursday, the official, who declined to be named, said the potential removal of U.S. tariffs from Chinese imports did not come up in the conversation, which lasted about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Reporting by Michael Martina, Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

