Biden and Yoon pledge close cooperation on North Korea - White House

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and Foreign Minister Park Jin listen to leaders' speeches during the first day of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reaffirmed their commitment in a meeting on Wednesday to strengthen their countries' alliance and cooperate closely "to address the threat posed by North Korea", the White House said.

Biden and Yoon also discussed their countries' ongoing cooperation on a broad range of issues including supply chain resilience, economic and energy security and climate change, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.