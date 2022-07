U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday lasted for more than two hours, the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnitcutt and Steve Holland, writing by Kanishka Singh

