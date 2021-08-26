Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden's meeting with Israeli PM delayed due to Afghanistan situation

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he meets with members of his national security team and private sector leaders to discuss how to "improve the nation's cybersecurity," in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday has been delayed, the White House and an Israeli official said, while Biden holds consultations on the deadly explosions in Afghanistan.

Bennett had been due to meet Biden in the Oval Office at 11:30 pm Eastern time, with Iran's nuclear program high on the agenda. The Israeli official, speaking in condition of anonymity, said the talks were still expected to be held later in the day but did not yet have a scheduled time.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Franklin Paul

