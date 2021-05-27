Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates explore changes to charitable foundation - WSJ

Reuters
2 minute read
1/3

A welcome plaque is pictured outside the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington, U.S. May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce earlier this month after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. read more

The billionaire benefactors are discussing adding a board and bringing in outside directors, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3hYeiRx)

Melinda French Gates has pushed for governance changes in the wake of the divorce filing to ensure the future stability of the foundation, the WSJ reported.

"No decisions have been made," Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said.

The foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health with spending of more than $50 billion over the past two decades.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 10:48 PM UTCSyria's Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote, in election the West calls fraudulent

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of the votes in an election that will extend his rule over a country ruined by war but which opponents and the West say was marked by fraud.

WorldEXCLUSIVE Turkey pushed NATO allies into softening outrage over Belarus plane, diplomats say
WorldNo relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide's claims
WorldU.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes
WorldFrance’s Macron seeks forgiveness over Rwandan genocide