Blast destroys part of residential building in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - An explosion destroyed part of a five-storey residential building in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny city, some 930 km (580 miles) east of Moscow, the emergency service said on Monday.

Several people could be under debris, Interfax news agency reported, citing an unnamed source. Interfax and TASS state news agency also said a gas leak could be behind the explosion, citing anonymous sources.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

