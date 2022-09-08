1 minute read
Blinken to announce $2 bln in U.S. military financing for Ukraine and 18 other countries: official
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will on Thursday announce $2 billion in new foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 other countries at risk of future Russian aggression, a senior State Department official said.
The official said the Biden administration was notifying the U.S. Congress of its intent to make the funding available for long-term investments, without specifying the other countries or detailing how much would go to Ukraine.
Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
