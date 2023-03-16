Blinken announces $150 mln in new aid for Sahel

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits Ethiopia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference during his visit to Ethiopia, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/Pool

NIAMEY, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday $150 million in new humanitarian assistance for Africa's Sahel region, saying it would provide life-saving support to refugees and others impacted by conflict and food insecurity.

Making the announcement during a visit to Niger, Blinken said the aid would address needs in Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Mauritania. The package also included funding to support Sahelian refugees in Libya and Niger, he said.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next